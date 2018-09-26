Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - Longleaf Packaging is making a $6 million investment in Orangeburg County with a new manufacturing facility

The 18,700-square-foot facility, located at 621 Good Farm Road in Holly Hill, is expected to create 28 new jobs by late 2018.

As a manufacturing facility, Longleaf Packaging packages and distributed bagged, pre-blended, dry mix products, such as mortar mix, concrete mix, non-shrink grout and colored mortar mixes

For job inquiries, email lmarchant@longleafpackaging.com.

