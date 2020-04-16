COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hair stylists across the Midlands have been forced to close their doors after not falling under the "essential" list of businesses under the Governor's order.

For many, closing down was the best thing to do to protect their health and the health of their clients.

Others are looking for ways to get money flowing again.

A cosmetology online training school posted to Facebook that they, along with two cosmetology sales reps, have gotten a proposal to the desk of Governor McMaster containing a list of guidelines for salons to operate by during the pandemic.

"I don't know a single stylist that knows about this proposal," local salon owner Robin Gottlieb told News19.

We spoke with a group of Midlands hair stylists, all of whom were adamantly against the proposal and the thought of opening back up right now.

"I'm hurting financially. Really bad," salon owner Claire Taylor says. "But, I'm trying to be a good citizen, and I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I went back to work right now."

We reached out to Governor McMaster's office, who confirmed that the proposal had been submitted. We asked them for a copy of it, and they complied.

Among the suggestions in the proposal, a list of client requirements such as one person only appointments and notifying the stylist before entering the building, as well as pre-booking qualifications such as symptom screening and acknowledgment of exposure to others who may have been sick. Also, there was an item suggesting stylists request a temperature reading from clients before they would be allowed in the salon. The proposal also lists the sanitation practices already listed by the state board.

Although they had not seen the proposal, the stylists we talked to said they were not willing to put themselves or their clients at risk but acknowledged that this could cost them their business. Claire Taylor says, "I feel like my clients are very patient people, and they are willing to wait but people are only going to wait so long. So, if salons open back up and we choose not to go back to work, they may go elsewhere."

We reached out to the cosmetology school and its owners, who submitted the proposal to the governor's office, but they did not get back to us,

Meanwhile, communications director Brian Symmes with the Governor's office offered this statement:

"Nobody wants to get South Carolina's small businesses up and running more than Governor McMaster does, but we can't do that until the science, data and recommendations from our public health experts suggest it is safe to do so."

