Midlands woman fears for her family's wellbeing in India

The virus is wreaking havoc with hospitals overloaded and a shortage of oxygen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins to see coronavirus percentages in the single digits and many in the Palmetto State getting vaccinations, it feels as though a light can be seen at the end of the tunnel and a return to "normal" seems possible.

That is not the case in other places.

In India, 57,000 people died of the coronavirus last month according to CBS News.

The virus is wreaking havoc with hospitals overloaded and a shortage of oxygen. According to a recent CBS story, COVID is killing 120 people an hour in India.

For many in South Carolina who have called India home and have loved ones in India, a worry and helplessness has set in.

Columbia resident Arunima Sinah says, "That pain gets to us, no matter from where it is."

Sinah fears for her family and friends back in Northern India, where she is originally from.

"It feels a little more helpless when the country you are born and that happens to be your motherland," says Sinah.

When she was 21, Sinah moved to America in February of 1972. The mother to three says she makes regular trips back to India. The pandemic, however, has made that impossible.

She says, "I am so sad this is happening in India, and so fast. It is a disaster."

Last week brought news that a family member died from the coronavirus. "A nephew just passed away. He was a kid when I got married," she says.

She keeps reflecting on a memory she cherishes, one of the last ones with her nephew. "Last time he came to see me at the airport, he would cry like a kid and he would hug me and cry like a kid. That is the last scene I have in my heart so it is painful."

India is now the world's second, after the United States, to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections, according to John Hopkins University

On May 4th, there were 3,780 coronavirus deaths in India and more than 300,000 new COVID cases.

Sinah's other nephew, Nishant Gauraw, lives across the Atlantic ocean. He says the people in India are in a state of panic.

"For the last four to five days, my state has been in lockdown, neighboring states are in lockdown, most of India is in lockdown," says Gauraw.

He says the hospitals are overwhelmed with people. "If you get sick, you won't be able to get treated because hospitals are full."

"No one knows how this disease is going to affect them," he says.

The family continues to support each other, making regular phone calls and speaking on social media as a way to help them stay in good spirits.

A travel ban to India is currently in place. The President banned entry into the U.S. for travelers who have been in India within 14 days of arriving. American citizens and permanent residents are exempt.