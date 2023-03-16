Local activists, Benedict College march against gun violence

Students marched alongside local leaders and law enforcement to make their message clear.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College hosted an annual walk Thursday to bring awareness to gun violence. Stories were shared from those who have been impacted the most.

“Sometimes we may feel as if we don’t have a voice because we’re just civilians but I feel like if we work together we’ll definitely find a cure to this," said student Dearranique Stuart.

The movement took place on the campus of Benedict College where it held its fourth-annual anti-gun violence walk. Students marched alongside local leaders and law enforcement to make their message clear.

Dearranique Stuart lost her cousin to gun violence in her home country of the Bahamas.

“The person who killed my cousin who I lost due to gun violence, he’s still out there, so I hope we find a solution to this well-known problem," said Stuart.

For Columbia resident Roberta McKelvin, this cause also hits close to home.

“My why is because of my son Nate. My only son Nathaniel McKelvin III, at the age of 21 was shot and killed November 15 2013," said McKelvin, “I am Nate and I am his voice, and to support all others.”

She's part of the Moms Demand Action organization that is advocating for gun reform laws.

“It is possible and other countries and other states have shown that it is possible to lower gun violence with common sense gun laws and group efforts like this," said Patty Tuttle.