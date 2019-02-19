People in South Carolina will receive SNAP assistance will get their benefits early this month because of the disruption caused by the government shutdown earlier this year.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services will distribute the benefits, also know as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, early. They say that's to reduce the time between payments for recipients who received their February benefits early because of the shutdown.

The state says only those SNAP recipients who received their February benefits in January will receive benefits on March 5, 2019. This affects an estimated 231,000 households statewide.

Eligible SNAP recipients who received their February benefits on their monthly issuance date will receive March benefits on their normal schedule.

The agency explains that they typically stagger the date SNAP benefits are issued between the first and 19th day of each month. South Carolina issued February benefits January 17 because of the federal government shutdown. Issuing March benefits on the normal schedule would have left some South Carolinians with up to 59 days between monthly SNAP payments. The release on March 5 will reduce the length of time between SNAP payments to no more than 45 days.

DSS has been instructed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to continue to accept and process new applications and recertifications as normal. All program rules, including verification of income, are not waived because of this early issuance process. South Carolina will return to its normal issuance schedule in April.

If SNAP participants have questions they can contact their local office or call DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309.