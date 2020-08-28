Local groups plan to march in Columbia on Friday

Two main groups will be leading these events: Black Lives Matter South Carolina, with Amplify Action, and the National Action Network (NAN).

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several organizations are planning to rally in Columbia Friday to mark the 57th anniversary of the Walk on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream" speech.

Both groups plan to meet at 9 a.m. at Memorial Park on Hampton Street.

The National Action Network will then march to Senator Lindsey Graham's office to advocate for the John Lewis and George Floyd bills.

"Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King, III, asked us to hold this rally in Columbia, SC for two particular reasons," says Rev. Nelson Rivers with NAN, "One, we want to rally at Senator Lindsey Graham’s office to convince him to support two very important pieces of civil rights legislation - one named for the late John Lewis, The Voting Rights Advancement Act, and one for the late George Floyd, the Justice in Policing Act. Senator Graham is not on record as supporting this so we will rally at his office to ask him that he should support these two very important pieces of legislation.”

The group will then head back to Memorial Park, where all groups will watch the National March on Washington from a jumbotron, followed by speakers and presentations.

At 1 p.m., Black Lives Matter SC will march to the State House, where they will hold a voter registration event. "We want to put our voices on the ballot," says Lawrence Nathaniel, creative director for the group. "We marched in May for George Floyd. We were angry, they rioted. This time, we’re going to actually put it into action and put our voices on the ballot.”

This event will be going on until the evening. They even have a virtual option to participate.