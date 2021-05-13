Executive Director of SC Election Commission resigns

Marci Andino has been the director of the agency for the past 18 years, as its fourth director.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a letter to the Chairman of the South Carolina Election Commission (SCEC), Marci Andino, Executive Director of the Commission, submitted her resignation to be effective at the end of 2021.

Andino has been the director of the agency overseeing voter registration and elections in the state for the past 18 years, as it's fourth director.

In her years at SCEC, she oversaw a new statewide voter registration system, implementation of state laws -- including Photo ID laws -- and established a "fair and transparent" filing system when legislation changed in 2013.

Andino writes that the long term goal set by the first executive director was to implement a uniform statewide voting system. In 2019, she oversaw a second statewide voting system that enhanced security at the polls and added paper records of every vote cast.

In her last two years as director, she saw a pandemic affect thousands as they went to the polls. "The results were extraordinary. Record numbers voted, polling places were safe, wait times were low, results were reported on time, and very few election protests were filed," she wrote.

Due to the pandemic, Andino pushed the SC Legislature to allow all voters to vote absentee, apply for absentee ballots online and allow absentee ballots to be returned via drop box. She also asked lawmakers to allow election officials more time to count the returned absentee votes.

As a result, more than half a million South Carolinians cast absentee ballots in the November 3 presidential election -- setting a new record.

The 2020 changes did get some pushback from lawmakers. In December 2020, members of the SC House and Senate introduced a bill (H3444) that would revise the composition, powers and duties of the SCEC.