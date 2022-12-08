At least 10 people injured in Iowa explosion Thursday

Witnesses said it happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East South Street.

MARENGO, Iowa — An explosion in the southeast Iowa town of Marengo has injured at least 10 people and forced some residents to evacuate their homes or stay inside while crews work to put out the resulting fire.

ABC-affiliate KCRG reports the explosion happened at Heartland Crush at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility located on East South Street and is on the southeast part of town next to the Iowa County Fairgrounds.

A total of 30 people were inside the building when the explosion happened. Between 10-15 people have been injured in the incident with some being treated and released at the scene. No fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging those in the area to avoid being outside due to the heavy smoke. Residents who have evacuated can find shelter at the Iowa County Transportation Building at 1680 Franklin Ave.

The timeline for getting people back home is unclear. There are air quality concerns because of the heavy smoke. The facility, which is a G60 biodiesel plant, has materials that could potentially spark additional explosions.

Due to the type of materials in the building, crews are using foam to put out the fire. Those traveling through the area are asked to avoid the town as crews work to put out the fire.

Officials with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics told KCRG that they were operating in their procedures for a "mass casualty event" and are standing by until the fire is extinguished.

"At this time, we are evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require," the hospital said in a statement earlier Thursday afternoon. "We are unable to comment on the specific conditions of the patients in our care at this time. Families who need more information about a loved one should our main operator at 319-356-1616 or 1-800-777-8442."