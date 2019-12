COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections arrested a visitor who they say tried to sneak in contraband to a prisoner.

U'Nece Briscoe, 34, of Inman was charged with attempting to give contraband to a prisoner at Evans Correctional. Her charges involve the discovery of packages of marijuana wrapped in electrical tape in her shoes as she attempted to enter the prison.

She is charged with attempting to furnish prisoner with contraband.