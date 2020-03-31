WASHINGTON — Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Marine Corps says it is temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) at Parris Island, South Carolina.

Recruit training for individuals already at the Depot will continue as planned, with continued emphasis on personal and environmental cleanliness and social distancing.

“The preservation of our Marines, recruits and their families is the highest priority for Marine Corps Recruiting during this national emergency,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps. “With that in mind, we’ve paused this week’s shipping of new recruits to Parris Island and will revise our overall shipping plan to ensure we are able to meet the Nation’s needs while protecting its next generation of Marines.”

Poolees should keep in close contact with their Marine recruiters to make sure they understand any changes to their planned ship dates.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.