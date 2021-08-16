Marine veteran laments for Afghanistan after Kabul falls to Taliban

Matthew Florez went overseas when he was 21 years old. Now, he looks at what happened almost overnight in Afghanistan.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — For almost two decades, the United States found itself in a campaign to remake Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda and organized by Osama bin Laden.

In mere days, the Afghan government collapsed after the withdrawal of American forces from the country, including in the capital city of Kabul. The city's airport plunged into chaos Monday as people scrambled to leave the country, fearful of the rule of the Taliban forces that the U.S. spent more than 20 years fighting against.

The war in Afghanistan was a costly one; Brown University's Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs put a price tag exceeding $2 trillion on U.S. efforts to combat the Taliban. But the cost beyond dollar value extends to human lives as well; 2,442 American service members and more than 70,000 civilians have died during that time. For survivors, such as Marine Corps veteran Matthew Florez, that cost stays with them. For Florez, watching everything collapse in Afghanistan had a personal impact.

“Some of us no longer have some of our friends here with us,” he said, "because we fought for what we believe, we believe that we're liberating this country. And now, just seeing it collapse right back into where it was, it's disheartening.”

Florez was 21 when he was serving in Afghanistan in 2011. He was on a special mission when the vehicle he was in was ambushed, injuring Florez and earning him a Purple Heart.

“Damage to my back, my spine, my neck, and my head. And then you know, the trauma of PTSD," he said.

Florez survived but is now on medical retirement. His time in Afghanistan still haunts him. With images of the Taliban taking over Kabul pouring in, he wonders if the sacrifice was worth it.

“A lot of different conflicts when we can look back and say, ‘Yes, we, we did something. Maybe not major, but we did something to turn the tide and it's not as bad as it once was,’” he said. “However, with everything happening right now, it's exactly as bad, if not worse, than before we started.”