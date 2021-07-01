South Carolina deputy killed in crash in line of duty

Deputy Johnathan David Price was killed in the line of duty following a motor vehicle crash. He was 29.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina deputy has been killed in the line of duty, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

while details are limited, officials said Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy Johnathan David Price was killed in the line of duty following a motor vehicle crash. He was 29.

Deputy Price had served the Marion County Sheriff's Office since September. Price previously served with the City of Dillon Police Department.

Officials say Deputy Price leaves behind a wife and three small children.