75-year-old missing man in Kershaw County doesn't have medication

Officers say Marion Lavion Watts was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday
Credit: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office
Marion Lavon Watts

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

Officers say Marion Lavion Watts was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Officers say Watts doesn't have his medication.

Watts is possibly driving a green 2005 Toyota Sienna with SC tag HV10119. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. 

If you have any information on where he may be, you're asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-425-1512 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Credit: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office
Marion Lavon Watts

