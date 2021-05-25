75-year-old missing man in Kershaw County doesn't have medication

Officers say Marion Lavion Watts was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

Officers say Marion Lavion Watts was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Officers say Watts doesn't have his medication.

Watts is possibly driving a green 2005 Toyota Sienna with SC tag HV10119. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.