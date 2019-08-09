COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Sanford has made it official, the former SC Governor and congressman will challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Sanford will run as a Republican.

Mark Sanford had said in an interview with CNN in July that if he were to run it would be because of the economy.

“I think we’re headed toward the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our nation,” he said at the time. “If you look at our numbers in terms of debt and deficits, we are having zero conversation on that very front. I think the Republican Party, which I have been a part of for a long time has abandoned its conversation even on the importance of financial reality. And so, I’m just struck that if no one says something, we’re going to wait until the next presidential election cycle to have this needed conversation on where we go next as a country on debt, spending and the deficits that are growing.”

“If we don’t find ways of speaking up, we’re going to be in a world of hurt.”