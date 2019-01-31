Want to see all the superheroes of the Marvel Universe this weekend? Then you'll want to be part of this Facebook flash sweepstakes!

We've got some tickets to give away for the event, which features live action heroes at the Colonial Life Arena stopping the forces of evil.

WHAT: Marvel Universe Live Sweepstakes (click here to sign up: http://ul.ink/H0BW)

WHEN:

Sweepstakes is open TODAY ONLY until 6:00P!

Winners announced TONIGHT at 8:30P!

Announcement will take place on the @news19nerds Instagram page (follow them now!)

WINNERS: Must come pick up prize from WLTX before 4:30P (Friday)

FIVE winners will win FIVE vouchers for tickets

ONE grand prize winner will win FIVE vouchers AND a prize pack

IMPORTANT INFO :: Winners must take voucher to box office BEFORE the show to exchange for tickets.

They can pick any of the six shows taking place at Colonial Life Arena this weekend.

SHOW INFO :: Marvel Universe Life at Colonial Life Arena – Feb. 1st – 3rd

Show Times:

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/marvel-universe-live