'Stop golfing and concede': Maryland Governor spars with Trump on Twitter, calls for Republicans to move forward with election results

Hogan was critical of President Trump and fellow Republicans on their handling and acceptance of 2020 Election results during a CNN interview.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter following an earlier tweet Sunday about him from the Command and Chief.

The exchange between the two men came after Hogan was critical of the president and his fellow Republicans on their handling and acceptance of 2020 Election results during an interview on CNN's show State of the Union.

In Hogan's tweet, he told Trump to "Stop golfing and concede." And also alluded to the poor handling of COVID-19 test procurement by the Trump administration during the pandemic.

"If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland," said Hogan in his tweet.

If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland.



Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020

Trump originally called out Hogan for paying a South Korean company for flawed coronavirus tests. Something the governor did do at the height of the pandemic when tests were hard to find in the United States.

Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan's procurement of a half-million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used.

Two lawmakers who have lead hearings into the procurement say the administration hasn't been transparent about the tests.

Hogan told The Associated Press on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration changed the emergency use authorization at the last minute, so the state had to upgrade to a different set of tests.

It was unclear what FDA change Hogan was referring to.