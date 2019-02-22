COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they need to talk with a man they say exhibited suspicious activity early Tuesday morning.

A woman was jogging along the 1900 block of Shady Lane near Lake Katherine around 6 a.m. when she says a suspicious man began to follow her.

When she went to change directions, the man followed her, then started to run towards her, according to a report. The woman was able to flag down a nearby motorist who drove away from the area so she could call 911.

The man is described as being a white man with a slender build, and last seen wearing a black mask covering his nose and mouth, white long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. It is also believed he left in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.