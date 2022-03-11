Mask wearing will be optional in Richland One schools starting Monday

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon has announced that masks will be optional for students and staff starting Monday, March 14.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland One Board of School Commissioners' approved revisions to Policy ADD Face Covering that now allows wearing a mask at school to be a personal choice.

“In Richland One, we have been cautious and deliberative in addressing health and safety concerns related to the pandemic. We put COVID-19 mitigating strategies and safety protocols in place that have helped to keep our numbers down and our schools open,” said Dr. Witherspoon in a release.

Dr. Witherspoon also said that fewer reported positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines have been reported across the district. The Richland County level is now low, said Dr. Witherspoon.

The district shared that there will be certain instances where it may require masks to be worn, including in health areas and when there is a school outbreak.

Students and staff who test positive for the virus are required to wear a mask for 6-10 days of the isolation period and then may return to work and school after the fifth day.

While wearing a mask will be optional, the district says it will maintain several other COVID-19 mitigating strategies and safety protocols.