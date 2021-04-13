New mass vaccination site opens Wednesday at Columbia Place Mall

The new vaccination site at 7201 Two Notch Road will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 14.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting April 14th, South Carolinians can begin getting vaccinated at a new mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

The federal government, through FEMA, is partnering with the state of South Carolina, Richland County, and the City of Columbia to open the site at 7201 Two Notch Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Wednesday, April 14.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Type III community vaccination center (CVC) will deliver up to 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per week for eight weeks.

There will be drive-thru and walk-in options for visitors at the site. After receiving their vaccination, individuals will proceed to a post-vaccine waiting area to be monitored for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, to ensure they do not have any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Midlands resident, Shirley Rembert says, "Any effort that is being taken to reduce the cause and the effect of COVID 19, I'm all for it."

Resident, Gwendlyn Shiver says, "I think with this being here, more people are going to participate."

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson, who is also the FEMA Region IV Administrator, said at a press conference, "That's our goal -- to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one."

This vaccination site is aimed at helping reach at-risk communities. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also accepted.

Whether you're on foot or in your car, you can get a vaccine. The COMET is offering free rides to anyone travelling to a vaccination site.

Rembert says that's "a very positive move, as a lot of people don't have transportation."

You don't even need your I.D. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to get a shot.

Firefighter Michael Deal with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department got his shot Tuesday at the soft opening of the new vaccination site. He says, "Getting the vaccine really brings a little bit of normalcy to responding to help people, and give us a little bit of security when we're trying to save a life."

The site is all about accessibility. There will be translators on site to assist those who need them, as well as well as sign language interpreters.

The site operates Monday through to Friday, and opens from 7am to 7pm.

Residents who need transportation assistance to the Community Vaccination Center can call the COMET at 803-255-7123 for reservations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Specify that you are going to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. You may need to show proof of your vaccine appointment to the bus operator.