CHARLESTON, S.C. — Public Masses across South Carolina are set to resume with daily Mass on Monday, May 11 with restrictions in place.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone has decided to resume public Masses across South Carolina, and allow pastors to develop a plan on how parishes will operate, according to the release.

Plans will be developed based on CDC guidelines, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mandates from State government and recommendations from other dioceses that have already resumed their Masses, according to the Diocese of Charleston.

These plans will be sent to diocesan leadership for approval and communicated to the pastor’s parishioners no later than May 10.

In the release, Diocesan officials say they will do their best to provide a safe environment but the risk of contracting COVID-19 will still exist. Because of this, Bishop Guglielmone will continue granting dispensation to those who are not comfortable attending weekend Mass and who are high risk until further notice. Livestreaming Mass will continue at various parishes and the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston until further notice.

“The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful in the diocese,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “We feel now is the time to slowly reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests.”