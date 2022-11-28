Safety and walkability: Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan aims to improve transportation infrastructure in metro area

The city is collecting feedback from residents to create the Sumter Walk + Bike Plan, which will be presented to planners by the end of the year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's planning department is hoping to make the metro area safer with the Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan.

The city is surveying residents and collecting feedback to compile a plan by the end of the year, according to senior planner Kyle Kelly.

"We’ve spent about 100 years focusing on automobiles. And so we have roads, we have bridges, we have railroads, we have all that kind of thing," Kelly said.

But what we need more of, he thinks, is safe walking areas.

"The more sidewalks you have, the more value you have in your community," Kelly explained. "The more we can improve on our infrastructure, the more that we can add sidewalks, reach places that have been historically underserved by transportation infrastructure, the better it is for our community as a whole."

Kelly has been working to create the master plan, which he calls a "road map for our future walking and bicycling infrastructure needs" in the city's metro area.

"I think safety is the thing that we hear the most about, is people wanting to feel comfortable when they’re out walking or cycling," Kelly said.

This plan is created using feedback from Sumter residents like Rebecca Hunter.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for Sumter and I’m glad that they’re putting this into plan," Hunter shared. "I think it’s great."

Resident Eric Hazzard tells me he’s hopeful that he won’t have to use a vehicle as much.

"Things are so far, you gotta have a car everywhere you go around here," Hazzard said. "That’s a good thing to be able to walk where you gotta go. Ain’t got to use a car so much with the gas prices going up so high, so you know I think that’s a good thing."

Both Hunter and Hazzard say the first area they’d like to see with improved sidewalks is along Broad Street.

"There’s a lot of pedestrians that are walking through Broad Street so I think that would be a great place for them to start," Hunter said.

Hazzard added that the street "probably could extend a little further where the car businesses and stuff at. They probably could put some walk areas out there, it would be easier for the people."

Kelly says the plan will be presented to stakeholders by the end of the year, who will then hopefully set this plan into motion.

"We’re always collecting feedback and input," Kelly said. "There’s never a time when a resident can’t call the planning department and let us know about some issue or need."

