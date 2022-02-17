Man who killed victim in Harbison during fight gets life in prison

Police said at the time the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the man and the victim.

IRMO, S.C. — A man will spend life in prison after police say he stabbed to death a man following an argument in the Harbison area in Irmo over four years ago.

A jury in Richland County found Matthew Scott Young guilty this week on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The trial lasted four days.

Young will not have the possibility of parole.

Back on December 15, 2017, Young stabbed 28-year-old Abdias O. Pacius, of Neptune, NJ, in the upper body after an argument broke out on Heritage Village Lane off Broad River Road. Pacius was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined that the motive for the incident was a conflict between the suspect and victim, who they say did not previously know each other. Officers said back then Young became angry with the victim, then stabbed him.