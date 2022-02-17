Man who killed victim in Harbison during fight gets life in prison

IRMO, S.C. — A man will spend life in prison after police say he stabbed to death a man following an argument in the Harbison area in Irmo over four years ago.
A jury in Richland County found Matthew Scott Young guilty this week on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The trial lasted four days.
Young will not have the possibility of parole.
Back on December 15, 2017, Young stabbed 28-year-old Abdias O. Pacius, of Neptune, NJ, in the upper body after an argument broke out on Heritage Village Lane off Broad River Road. Pacius was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators determined that the motive for the incident was a conflict between the suspect and victim, who they say did not previously know each other. Officers said back then Young became angry with the victim, then stabbed him.
