Orangeburg business expanding recreation with the help of $5 million loan

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $981 million into expanding market opportunities for rural businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country. $5 million is going to one business in Orangeburg County.

The Max Family Entertainment Center is a one stop shop for fun in Orangeburg.

The 30,000 square foot facility has an arcade, laser tagging, bowling, and an escape room. Now they're getting a $5 million dollar USDA loan to further expand.

“I grew up here in Orangeburg and the amenities for children are pretty much lacking. Actually we started this process because the only movie theater in Orangeburg about eight or nine years ago actually closed down," said co-owner Johnny Murdaugh Jr.

According to the USDA, this project will save 27 jobs and create an additional 10 jobs in the local community.

They opened their doors in June 2021 to fill a void for entertainment options in the city. Among The Max's plans for expansion include a go karting track and miniature golfing course.

They say this is something people typically have to travel to either Columbia or Charleston to enjoy. Now it will be offered in Orangeburg.

Murdaugh says they've previously applied for other loans and were told they didn't qualify. Now they have the support needed to continue elevating recreation in Orangeburg.

“What we hope that will happen is that other minorities will have the same opportunity," said owner Johnny Murdaugh, Sr.