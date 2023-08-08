Maxcy Gregg Public Pool to reopen Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Maxcy Gregg Public Pool in Columbia will reopen this week, according to Columbia Parks & Recreation Department.
City officials say maintenance repairs have been completed on the swimming pool, which will reopen to the public at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 10.
The pool is located is located at 1651 Park Circle in Columbia.
The pool schedule is as follows for the remainder of the summer.
- Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fridays: Closed for Maintenance
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (803) 733-8447 or visit the city's website.