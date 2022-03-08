Branchville mayor says town in need of new water lines

Less than two weeks ago, the town met with the USDA to discuss the possibility of getting a grant to install new water lines.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Mayor Frank Dickson says growth in Branchville could be cut short if its water lines don't get repaired.

Dickson says three years ago, the town upgraded its sewer system with the help of a $750,000 grant from the USDA.

“Branchville out of all of the towns in the Lowcountry, here. All of them are looking to grow," Dickson said.

Dickson says the town has its own water system and its infrastructure is strong enough to support growth coming east from Charleston. He says for the first time in 22 years, sewage rates have doubled to $22 for 2,000 gallons. Water rates have tripled to $38 for the same amount.

“We’re only using about a third capacity right now so we got capacity for growth," said Dickson.

However, Dickson says the town is seeing about four water main breaks a month. Those lines go into the neighboring towns of Rowesville and Bowman.

“On July the 5th this year, we had a eight inch water main break, lost a lot of water," Dickson said. "We had to call the Town of Lexington with their staff to come in here and fix that eight inch break."

“If I could replace a lot of those lines right now, this breaking every six months, every so often, it’s gonna save the town in the long run and the citizens in the long run," said Bishop.