COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are continuing their investigation into a serious collision along McCords Ferry Road.

Three vehicles were involved, including two semi-trucks and a bus. Columbia police said on Monday around 5:00 p.m. a log truck, a semi and a white bus collided.

Officers said all seven involved were taken to the hospital. News 19 was told everyone who was injured is now in stable condition.

The crash closed McCcords Ferry Road for several hours while police investigated the cause.

Police said a semi pulling a trailer full of paper approached a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. That semi crossed the center line, in a no passing zone, to avoid the disabled vehicle.

The bus was traveling in the opposite lane and slowed down to let that semi pass. Officers said the bus was then rear ended by a semi carrying logs.

That collision caused the bus to flip and veer off the road. It took several hours to clean up the wreckage.

Police are reviewing the case to determine if any charges will be filed. South Carolina National Guard said the bus was carrying cadets.