Thanksgiving dessert lovers pack McCutchen House parking lot for Pie Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The McCutchen House restaurant at the University of South Carolina was the most popular place in town on Tuesday as Thanksgiving dessert lovers packed the parking lot for Pie day.

Students working at the McCutchen House restaurant and learning lab handed out more than 500 chocolate walnut pies and hundreds more tomato pie kits.

The pies were all handmade by students from the university's School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management based on online orders.

The McCutchen House parking lot was turned into a temporary drive-through pickup location for customers to pick up their Thanksgiving Pie orders.

It's an annual tradition that dates back more than two decades. The event takes place each year during the week of Thanksgiving.