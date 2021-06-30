McLee Road in Lexington County to be resurfaced

The project is in its early planning stages. The SCDOT said funding is coming from Lexington County Country Transportation Committee taxes.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working on resurfacing McLee Road in Lexington County.

Shannon Walker has lived off of McLee Road for about six years.

"Over the years, it's got real terrible. They have a bunch of potholes. They come through and fill them in," said Walker. "When the rain comes, it washes right back out. There goes the problem all over again."

Walker believes something needs to be done on the road because a lot of people have been complaining and he worries about his car getting damaged.

"I used to go down that way to take my daughter to school, but since it got worse, I had to go another route," Walker said. "It became a big issue. ... Basically, you got to really stop and go and stop and go to dodge the potholes."

Street Squad reached out to the SCDOT to find out if they have any plans to work on the road. They said those plans - specifically resurfacing - are in the works.

The project is in its early planning stages. The SCDOT said funding is coming from Lexington County Country Transportation Committee (CTC) taxes.

Recently, there's been some work done but it was maintenance to take care of potholes - and not part of the official project. Officials anticipate starting the project in the fall.

Walker is happy to know change will be coming to McLee Road soon.