McLeod Health expanding access to monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients

FLORENCE, S.C. — With COVID-19 cases surging in South Carolina, McLeod Health announced Tuesday that it has expanded access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment at multiple locations for people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the virus.
Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, are man-made proteins that help your body fight off the virus that causes COVID-19. If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, officials say the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening The treatment is administered through intravenous infusion.
McLeod Health will be offering expanded access to the mAb infusion for eligible patients at four locations:
- McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence;
- McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning;
- McLeod Health Seacoast in Little River; and
- McLeod Health Loris in Loris.
To be eligible for mAb treatment, patients must meet the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) definition of “high risk.” Same-day COVID-19 tests can be performed, followed by a telemedicine visit for evaluation and qualification for therapy. Following completion of the infusion treatment, patients are monitored onsite for an hour. Treatment is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage, or ability to pay.
To confirm eligibility for the treatment, receive a referral, and book an appointment, patients should go online to www.McLeodCovid.org or contact the McLeod Health COVID Call Center at 843-777-2919 for more information. A copy of the patient’s positive test result is required to schedule an appointment.
“We are pleased to be a part of this important initiative and are committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable individuals in our community have access to COVID-19 care,” said Dr. Dale Lusk, Corporate Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Quality and Safety for McLeod Health. “We know that this treatment can save numerous lives. With the Delta variant again increasing numbers across our state, it is a vital tool to help our patients recover and also curb further spread of COVID-19,” he continued.