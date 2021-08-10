McLeod Health expanding access to monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients

The monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.

FLORENCE, S.C. — With COVID-19 cases surging in South Carolina, McLeod Health announced Tuesday that it has expanded access to monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment at multiple locations for people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the virus.

Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, are man-made proteins that help your body fight off the virus that causes COVID-19. If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, officials say the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening The treatment is administered through intravenous infusion.

McLeod Health will be offering expanded access to the mAb infusion for eligible patients at four locations:

To be eligible for mAb treatment, patients must meet the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) definition of “high risk.” Same-day COVID-19 tests can be performed, followed by a telemedicine visit for evaluation and qualification for therapy. Following completion of the infusion treatment, patients are monitored onsite for an hour. Treatment is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage, or ability to pay.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment, receive a referral, and book an appointment, patients should go online to www.McLeodCovid.org or contact the McLeod Health COVID Call Center at 843-777-2919 for more information. A copy of the patient’s positive test result is required to schedule an appointment.