Kershaw County could receive more than $10M for infrastructure

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — On Thursday, SC Governor, Henry McMaster announced a proposal for a $500 million investment to help fix water infrastructure in rural communities.

According to the Governor, the multi-million dollar proposal would help modernize rural water systems. Communities would see updated systems for drinking, waste, and storm water that is needed for development in rural communities.

"In rural South Carolina, water and sewer are key to life," Gov. McMaster said. "We can ensure that South Carolina will have the workforce, the infrastructure, and the quality of life necessary to compete nationally and globally for jobs and investment."

Gov. McMaster said the funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"These funds, $2.4 billion present us in South Carolina with a once in a lifetime opportunity to make big bold and transformative investments," Gov. McMaster said. "We're not gonna waste this opportunity we are going to waste this money putting will do good for now and generations to come."

Funding will be based on three (3) main factors:

"Economic Development: To increase economic development in our rural counties funding will be centered around tier III and tier IV counties. These counties are identified by the S.C. Department of Revenue based on the county's unemployment rate and per capita income. The lower the county's score, the higher the tier. With water and sewer capacity being critical to where a company decides to locate, many of these counties that lack modernized systems have little opportunity to attract new jobs and investment.

Public Health: To ensure safe drinking water, monies will be prioritized for upgrading water and wastewater systems that are not in compliance with state regulations. Most of these water systems are in rural communities that do not possess the resources or tax base to upgrade or replace their water systems.

Regionalization: Similar to consolidating school districts, funds will be spent to incentivize large municipal water and sewer systems to connect to smaller systems. This consolidation will provide cheaper, more efficient service."

Penry Gustafson is the Senator for Kershaw, Chesterfield, and Lancaster Counties. She said Kershaw County could be receiving more than $10M for water infrastructure funding.

"Neighborhoods are being built, so if you have more houses—you need more water," Sen. Gustafson said. "It includes improving the pump stations, increasing capacity, a rate payer, survey and study and then finally paying off our debt. So that'll set us off and keep us on the same keel as other populated areas. And hopefully we can maintain that with our growth of our time space will grow please come to our shop counter."

The Senator said with new growth, we need more infrastructure.

"I am going to be advocating for Kershaw County, as well as Chesterfield and Lancaster County," Sen. Gustafson said. "There are four (4) main areas for sewers, that have got to get addressed in our counties, and this will enable us to do that."

Bonnie Ammons is the Executive Director for the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority. She said to meet the current health and safety standards for water set by the states Department of Health and Environmental Control, these funds are needed.