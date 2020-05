COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to the death of George Floyd in a tweet Friday evening.

In the tweet, Gov. McMaster says that all South Carolinians have the right to publically and peacefully 'express anger' over recent events.

In the tweet, he calls the death of George Floyd as 'inexcusable.'

"We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this," the tweet says.