Columiba, SC (WLTX) — The second day of the public corruption trial of James Harrison at Richland County Courthouse in Columbia saw a stream of prosecution witnesses taking the stand in order to try and make Special Prosecutor David Pascoe's case. Witnesses on Tuesday included Brad Warthen, former editorial page editor and blogger for The State newspaper; Special Agent Chris Garrett with the FBI; and Trey Walker, chief of staff for Governor Henry McMaster.

Harrison is being charged with two counts of misconduct in office, two counts of perjury, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Before the jury was seated for the day, defense attorney Reggie Lloyd tried to enter into evidence that Harrison offered to take a polygraph during the investigation as part of a proffer agreement but did not take one. A proffer agreement is a written agreement between federal prosecutors and individuals under criminal investigation which permit the individuals to give the government information about crimes with some assurances that they will be protected against prosecution.

Polygraph test results are not admissible in court but Lloyd argued that the fact that Harrison offered to take one should be entered into the record.

Pascoe countered that Harrison may have initially offered to take a polygraph test, but then decided not to follow through with the test. Pascoe volunteered to have Harrison take one today, before the jury is brought in to the court, but the defense declined.

After the jury entered the courtroom, Lloyd began his cross examination of SLED agent Jeremy Smith, the lead investigator on the case.

Using evidence collected by Smith and the investigative team, Pascoe had laid out a timeline to prove his case against Harrison. The key dates are:

June 17, 1999: Harrison writes letter to SC House Ethics Commission asking if he needs to disclose on his Statement of Economic Interest (SEI) that he is a “partner and Chief Operating Officer" at Richard Quinn & Associates (RQA)

July 12, 1999: House Ethics Committee replies with opinion that Harrison must list income from RQA on his Statement of Economic Interest

March 20, 2000: Harrison’s SEI lists himself as an “officer at RQA”

April 1, 2001 to April 1, 2011: Harrison does not list RQA on his SEI but records show that he is a salaried employee at the time, making $80,000 per year

October 2010 - Nov. 6, 2012: Harrison’s pay at RQA is cut to $2,000 per month. At this time, Richard Quinn Jr returns to the House. Payments to Harrison end on Nov. 6, 2012, when he leaves office.

Lloyd began his cross by asking Smith which specific law or statue caused him such concern that he had to carry on the investigation against Harrison.

Smith cited the letter to the SC House Ethics Commission that Harrison wrote asking about income disclosures on his Statement of Economic Interest forms; certain statutes published by the House Ethics Commission that cover reporting income; and authoritative opinions from the Ethics Commission written in response to Harrison’s letter.

The timeline concerns Smith because it shows that:

+ RQA may have had undue influence over House members

+ House members may have used their positions for personal gain

+ The public can only rely on knowing their legislator's income through their SEI reports. In Harrison's case, the omission of payments from RQA over a period of years was troubling.

One of the main issues in the case is Harrison's business relationship with RQA.

Pasccoe had tried to enter into evidence a(n unsigned) letter from the offices of RQA to Harrison outlining an employment agreement and payment structure. The letter was part of evidence gathered through a search warrant issued for the offices of RQA and Pascoe says that it proves Harrison was employed by RQA.

Harrison listed his occupation as a lawyer on his SEI and has stated in previous records that he was Chief Operations Officer for RQA.

Brad Warthen was on the stand to testify about an interview he had with Harrison on Sept. 7, 2006. During that interview, Warthen says that somehow Harrison's relationship with RQA came up and he asked Harrison about it. Harrison responded that he was "not on the payroll (at RQA) but I work for them and am compensated for what I do."

Bank records show that at the time, Harrison was bringing home a salary of $80,000 a year at RQA as a political consultant.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

The testimony of Trey Walker, Gov. Henry McMaster's chief of staff, can be used to put some of these issues in perspective.

Walker's resume is impressive.

After graduating USC in the early 1990s, he began his political career as a driver for candidate Henry McMaster, worked for Arthur Ravenel, Tommy Hartnett, and became the executive director for the SC Republican Party in 1993. That was when Walker met Harrison.

Walker says Harrison did not work with him when Walker was an employee of Richard Quinn & Associates as a political consultant on campaigns

Walker says campaign workers must know how to report expenses, election laws, SEI filings, etc and all public officials must file SEI to allow public transparency knowledge of where income comes from and determine conflict of interest.

Walker was Sen. John McCain's national field director during his 1999 presidential campaign and worked on that campaign until April 2000. From 2001-2002, Walker was a consultant and managed or handled 20 state and senate races, occasionally attending meetings on Richard Quinn's behalf and working directly with RQA staff.

Walker said that Harrison had an office with Harrison's name on the door -- it was common knowledge he worked at RQA. Walker didn’t know Harrison’s financial deal, but thought Harrison was a partner. Walker considered himself an associate “a kind way of saying an employee” of RQA.

In January 2002, Walker was Attorney General McMaster's chief executive assistant. He testified that he took an unpaid leave of absence from that job from 2006-2008 to work as a consultant for Sen. John McCain's presidential campaign. Walker stressed that it was an unpaid leave because one cannot serve as a government official and work on a political campaign.

Walker took another unpaid leave in 2010 to work for McMaster's first gubernatorial campaign and later to work for Nikki Haley's campaign.

He testified that he never worked with Harrison on any of the campaigns.

Walker went to work for USC from 2011-2014 as the director of state government relations -- a registered lobbyist position for the university. Walker testified that there are rules for registering as a lobbyist:

+ first, you get hired by a lobbyist principal -- the business or organization paying the lobbyist

+ lobbyists must register with the SC Ethics Commission and disclose the relationship with lobbyist principal and how much you’re paid as salary

Walker was at USC 2011-2014.

RQA had been hired previously and received a retainer for about $10,000/month from USC for services rendered. The company was utilized for information, and strategy for dealing with legislature, such as testing budget requests for the university. During this time, up until 2012, Harrison was paid $2,000 per month from RQA.

Walker testified that he would have been uncomfortable had he known Harrison was getting money from RQA.

As Walker explained, the job of a lobbyist is to persuade someone to do something that they normally wouldn't do on their own. In government, you're asking a legislator to take action for or against a bill.

Pascoe gave the following example of questionable influence:

+ From 1999-2008, House tried to pass cigarette tax bill that then Governor Sanford opposed. At the time, Harrison supported the governor’s decision.

+ In 2008-09, BlueCross/BlueShield hired RQA and paid the firm $15,000 to sponsor another cigarette bill.

+ The bill passes, with Harrison in support, and overrides Sanford’s veto

One of Pascoe's last questions to Walker was did Walker know who was on Team Quinn.

Walker responded that Team Quinn, in 2010-2012, consisted of personal friends and associates of Rick Quinn: Jim Merrill, Tracy Edge, Kenny Bingham, and Harrison -- a loosely configured friendship based on issues. Walker testified that he knew Edge was paid by RQA because he organized events in Horry County.

WHY THE FBI?

Special Agent Chris Garrett was the last witness to be called Tuesday.

Garrett testified that the FBI was called in as the scope of Pascoe's initial investigation began to grow. Garrett himself interviewed Harrison in September of 2017 at SLED headquarters.

During the interview, Harrison stated he was a practicing attorney and got to know Rick Quinn over a period of time. Quinn told Harrison that he had a knack for campaign work and hired him. Harrison said that his responsibilities included giving advice to different campaigns he worked on, but did not tell the FBI that he was the Chief Operations Officer, running daily operations at RQA

Harrison stated that he worked on campaigns for McCain, McMaster's Attorney General campaign, senate campaigns for Courson and Alan Wilson, and his own campaign.

Garrett testified that Harrison stated that he provided advice to Richard Quinn on campaigns, although when asked, he could provide nothing specific as to what exactly he did over 16 years. The FBI wanted to know but Harrison gave no details, no names of coworkers.

Garrett wanted to know if Harrison knew who worked at RQA, in order to gauge Harrison's roll at the firm. Harrison didn’t know RQA employees, “maybe Quinn’s daughter, Trey Walker, Bobby Merrell...”

Harrison's lack of knowledge caused the FBI to question how much interaction Harrison actually had with RQA.

When asked how he started at a salary of $80,000 then went to $40,000, Harrison said Quinn told him there was a cash flow problem.

The fact that Harrison didn’t negotiate terms of employment, that Quinn offered terms and Harrison accepted, was something that the FBI found odd -- especially the cut in pay. Still, according to Garrett, Harrison characterized his job as “Quinn got his money’s worth.”

Garret also found it odd that Harrison could rattle off the names of the lobbyist principals that engaged RQA -- BlueCross/BlueSheid, SCANA, ATT, and the SC Trial Lawyers to name a few -- but Harrison could not list details on the campaign work that he allegedly completed.

Garrett talked to Harrison about the Base Load Review Act, pushed by SCANA and lobbied by RQA. Garrett stated that Harrison said in the interview that he thinks he voted for it, but did not read the bill even though he was chairman of judiciary.

Harrison admitted RQA received lobbyist principal money in FBI interview but Harrison did not report it on his SEI from 2002-2013.

It didn’t make sense to the FBI agent for Harrison to get paid $80,000 and not understand what was going on at RQA.

