Meadowlake Park shooting suspect appears for bond hearing

18-year-old Christopher Pearson Jr. is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after nine people were shot at Meadowlike Park

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One of the suspects in the Meadowlake Park shooting that left nine people wounded earlier this year appeared in Richland County Court Wednesday morning.

Christopher Pearson Jr., 18, was there for a hearing about a bond recommendation.

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bond for Pearson, who's charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Pearson's attorney, Todd Rutherford, asked for a $50,000 bond with no contact to be had with any of the victims or victims' families in the case, saying Pearson was at home at the time of the shootings and has a clean record, having never been charged with a crime before.

Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble did not make a decision, deferring until Friday. He said he would take the bond recommendations under advisement.

Nine people were shot and two others were injured after shots rang out at an after-prom flash party at Meadowlake Park in Columbia around 1:30 a.m. on April 29. Nine people were hit by gunfire while two other sustained injuries while running from the area.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott previously said Pearson's arrest followed tips from the community and a video Pearson posted on social media which tipsters passed along. In the video, Pearson can be seen in his home holding a shotgun with an extended magazine, according to Lott.