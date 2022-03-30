New and expecting mothers to get extended Medicaid coverage

The extension will cover Medicaid recipients for 12 months after giving birth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Krista Parrilla never expected complications after having her fourth baby, saying, “During the delivery I was experiencing a lot of discomfit and pain.”

A Medicaid recipient, she was told her benefits had run out, her worries about her health and her baby's grew, along with her financial stresses.

“I was concerned how much debt we would go into," she said.

According to the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review committee, between 2015 and 2019, 75 women died within six weeks of giving birth.

Hemorrhage and cardiovascular conditions the leading cause. Those stats finding that 68% of those pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.

Medicaid coverage has been extended for all new South Carolina mothers for a full year after giving birth. Health experts say healthcare coverage postpartum is critical for a mother and her baby's care.

Coverage is now extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum for new and expecting mothers receiving Medicaid. Eunice Medina from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says this extension will immediately help 5000 mothers statewide.

“The mortality is above in this state compared to the national average," said Medina.

She went on to say, “If it weren’t for having this Medicaid coverage they wouldn’t be receiving the care that they need.”