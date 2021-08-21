With vaccinations rising nationwide, medical experts urge SC to follow

New vaccination rates have nearly doubled since July. But in South Carolina, these numbers still fall short as COVID rates continue to surge.

“For many clinicians, this feels like the surge of the unnecessary because we have a tool that will protect us,” said Dr. Rick Scott of Prisma Health.

Prisma Health said nearly 400 of its patients are COVID positive. Last month, there were only twelve COVID patients.

“I’ve reviewed the numbers personally and can tell you how concerned I am," Dr. Scott said. We have double the number of patients under the age of 59 than we did in the last surge.”

Scott said this most likely reflects less vaccinations within the middle-aged age groups ages 40 to 60.

“It’s vital for our community and each other to reach out and find a way to get vaccinated,” said Scott.

On Thursday, one million people got vaccinated nationwide. This is the highest it’s been in two months. In South Carolina, 54.7 percent of residents have gotten at least one vaccine, with 46.2 percent completely vaccinated.

But Dr. Helmut Albrecht with Prisma Health says many people are still on the fence because of what they’ve seen online.

“There’s a lot more social media without any need to vet what you put on there, Albrecht said. "And therefore, the access to immediate misinformation is much quicker and much broader than what it used to be.”

The CDC reports out of nearly 170 million people vaccinated, only 1,500 died from COVID-related deaths. This is only a fraction of one percent.

“This surge was avoidable," Scott said. "The vaccine has been proven safe and effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID. I’m fully vaccinated. I chose to become vaccinated to protect myself and my family.”