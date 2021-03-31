Medical marijuana may pass in South Carolina this year, senators says

The bill would only allow the drug to be used for specific purposes and would highly regulate how it's distributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would allow medical marijuana use in South Carolina has again made it to the Senate floor.

The Republican lawmaker who has pushed for the proposal over the past seven years says he thinks it can finally pass.

But even with Sen. Tom Davis’ optimism, there are still stumbling blocks. Law enforcement and some trade groups of doctors oppose the bill like they do with most medical marijuana legislation.

The measure is known as the Compassionate Care Act, and forty other states have passed similar measures. The bill would only allow the drug to be used for specific purposes and would highly regulate how it's distributed.