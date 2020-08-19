In the midst of hurricane season and a pandemic, the organization is looking for volunteers with medical experience.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the midst of hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic, the South Carolina Red Cross is looking for volunteers with medical experience.

The organization says they need medical professionals to care for people in their shelters to provide hands-on care.

Kara Devine, who recently joined the Red Cross as a volunteer and is a Nationally Registered Advanced CMT, says it has been a rewarding experience so far.

“With it being a pandemic, I felt like I had the skills and then I found out about the Red Cross and I felt like that was going to be the right thing to do,” Devine said.

As far as healthcare professionals who may be reluctant to volunteer, Lucy Gansauer, who’s a retired registered nurse, says they should reconsider.

“If we all don’t step up and do our part we’re not going to make our communities better and I think people need to look at the procedures the red cross has in place, and realize as a health care professional that you can volunteer and be safe while doing it,” Gansauer said.

According to the organization, they need close to 70 new healthcare volunteers.

