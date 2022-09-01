Meet members of the WLTX Weather Team during Weather Day at Segra Park

News19 meteorologists will answer questions about the weather before the Fireflies game in Columbia on September 10.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ever wanted to know how clouds form or the science behind forecasting the weather? WLTX Weather Watchers want to meet team members? Here's your chance.

WLTX and EdVenture Children's Museum will be hosting Weather Day at Segra Park 3-5 p.m. before the Columbia Fireflies game against the Charleston Riverdogs on Saturday, September 10.

WLTX's Chief Meteorologist Efren Afante and meteorologist Daniel Bonds will answer questions about the weather and how it is predicted on a daily basis, and representatives from EdVenture will engage the crowd with weather-related experiments.

Reserve tickets that include game ticket, hot dog, chips and 24-ounce soda ar $18 per person.

Reserve tickets without food included are $10 per person

Berm seating tickets are $5 per person

Tickets can be purchased online at this link.