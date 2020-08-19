South Carolina native Rod Tolbert was named CEO of the American Red Cross of South Carolina in July.

South Carolina native Rod Tolbert was named CEO of the American Red Cross of South Carolina earlier this summer.

A graduate of South Carolina State University with more than twenty years of experience with American Red Cross, Tolbert is also the first African American to be named CEO of Red Cross of South Carolina.

"I'm just honored and blessed. The Red Cross is a great organization that really embraces diversity and inclusion all across our country,” Tolbert said.

In his new role, Tolbert will oversee a region that consists of four local chapters which serve 42 counties across South Carolina.

Having started in his new role during a pandemic, Tolbert admits it’s been a unique transition but it's one he feels he's prepared for.

“We’re ready, we’re prepared, and we’re working with our partners. I’m excited to get on the ground," Tolbert said. "Hopefully when we get post-pandemic, I’ll have a chance to get out in our communities.”

Prior to his new role, Tolbert was the Vice President for Disaster Services Technology for Disaster Cycle Services at the American Red Cross’s National Headquarters, where he oversaw a team of staff and volunteers that provided IT Support for regional and national level Disasters.