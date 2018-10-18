Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching nearly $1 billion, people in the Midlands are getting excited about the chance of winning the lottery.

On Thursday the jackpot climbed to an estimated $970 million. By Friday night, the jackpot is expected to rise to $1 billion. This will be the second largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

One store in Columbia says they've had people come in and buy $300 worth of tickets at one time.

Some hope to win the money to go on vacation, pay off loans, and buy homes for their family members.

While some are taken the chance on buying a ticket to win the money, others think that winning the lottery could cost someone more than they know. Some worry that winning all that money could impact the way they live their life.

You will need to buy your ticket before 10 Friday night and you can watch the drawing just before News 19 at 11.

