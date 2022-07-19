Mega Million jackpot now at 5th-highest level ever

The cash payout option--which is what most winners choose--now sits at $316.9 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise and is now at one of the largest jackpots ever given out by the game.

Mega Million revised the jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing to $555 million, up from $530 million that had previously been released. That drawing can be seen on WLTX at 11 p.m.

No one has won Mega Millions since April 15. The last time the jackpot got above $500 million was in May of 2021 when $516 million was up for grabs.

Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The largest ever Mega Millions jackpot was sold in South Carolina. Back in October 2018, a winner bought a ticket from a gas station in Simpsonville. That prize was $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

