(AP/WLTX/Indy Star) - The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.6 billion just hours before the drawing for the largest jackpot in history. The drawing can be see live just before the 11 p.m. newscast on WLTX in Columbia.

What's almost as impressive is the cash payout option for the drawing, which stands at $904 million. That's usually what jackpots winners select instead of the annuity. Instead of getting the money in a 30-year annuity, winners get a lump sum with a cash payout. But it's usually much smaller. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is played in the same places, plus Puerto Rico.

The Powerball jackpot also has climbed. It's up to an estimated $620 million for Wednesday's drawing. That would make it the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. But much of the focus has been on Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Two dollars will get you in the game for Mega Millions. For an additional $1, lottery hopefuls can add the Megaplier which can multiply your non-jackpot winnings up to five times.

Odds of winning Mega Millions

There is a 1 in 24 chance of winning any Mega Millions prize. Chances for hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

How to play Mega Millions

Select six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Choose five different numbers ranging from 1 to 70. Then, choose one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The there are nine ways to win, six of which require the correct Mega Ball. Players can match three, four or five numbers without the Mega Ball and also win.

When are the Mega Millions draw days?

Mega Millions draws occur twice a week on every Tuesday and Friday.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost

Powerball tickets are $2 apiece. Tack on the Power Play for $1 and your non-jackpot winnings could be multiplied up to five times. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

How to play Powerball

Select six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Choose five different numbers ranging from 1 to 69. Then, choose one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The there are nine ways to win, six of which require the correct Powerball. Players can match three, four or five numbers without the Powerball and also win.

Odds of winning Powerball

Approximately 1 in every 24.87 Powerball tickets sold are winners. The likelihood of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

When are Powerball draw days?

Powerball draws occur twice a week on every Wednesday and Saturday.

© 2018 WLTX