13-year-old girl missing in Columbia has medical concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are trying to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers say Mekayla Martin was last seen on Sunday night, April 11, at her home on Brighton Hill Road.

She was wearing a black shirt with a skull and roses on it and black shorts. Martin is 5’3”, 180 lbs. with long braids.

She has medical concerns that make it important to locate her in a timely manner.