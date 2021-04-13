x
13-year-old girl missing in Columbia has medical concerns

Officers say Mekayla Martin was last seen on Sunday night, April 11, at her home.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department
Mekayla Martin

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are trying to find a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Officers say Mekayla Martin was last seen on Sunday night, April 11, at her home on Brighton Hill Road. 

She was wearing a black shirt with a skull and roses on it and black shorts. Martin is 5’3”, 180 lbs. with long braids. 

She has medical concerns that make it important to locate her in a timely manner. 

If you see Mekayla or have any information about her wherabouts call 911. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department
Mekayla Martin

