17 members of Congress arrested protesting for abortion rights at Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police say 35 people were arrested in total, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

WASHINGTON — Multiple members of Congress were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police Tuesday afternoon after protesting for abortion rights. USCP confirmed 35 total arrests for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," including 17 House Democrats.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action held a demonstration, called "Congressmembers and Constituents Won't Back Down: A Civil Disobedience Mobilization for Abortion Rights." They say more than 150 attendees marched and rallied.

"I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights," Omar said along with the announcement of her arrest.

Maloney also shared a statement expressing her commitment to defending the women whose reproductive rights are being curtailed.

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

Statement on Congresswoman Maloney’s arrest while protesting for abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/286002CaVu — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) July 19, 2022

A full list of those arrested, shared by CPDA, can be viewed below:

Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)

Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-53)

Rep. Barabara Lee (CA-13)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04)

Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09)

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (NY-7)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Rep. Andy Levin (MI-11)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-7)

Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

Several leaders of other advocacy groups were also arrested, including CPDA's Co-Executive Director Analilia Mejia, Elizabeth Alex from CASA, Jane Henderson, the executive director of Maryland Communities United, the Executive Director of Step Up LA, Ben Zucker and others.

“Today, the CPDA network and Democratic members of Congress sent a powerful message to Republican lawmakers and SCOTUS: we will not back down,” Mejia said. “Our rights, our freedoms, and our reproductive autonomy matters. Abortion is health care and a human right — and you don’t represent the vast majority of Americans who believe we, not the government, should dictate our own health decisions. We will not stop fighting for the world our communities deserve — one that honors our right to decide our futures.”

I’ve never been arrested before but I can hear the late congressman John Lewis imploring me to get in good trouble. We must be willing to speak out for patients who have the right to health care, and the fundamental right to bodily autonomy. pic.twitter.com/8AfGkXecXv — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 19, 2022

Protests have continued over the weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade in June. Demonstrations have spanned the court area to the private residential neighborhoods where justices live.

Days after the decision, two men were arrested outside of the court for the destruction of property after allegedly throwing paint over the fence by the U.S. Supreme Court. Organizers of the Women's March asked anyone planning to participate in a rally held July 9 to be willing to risk arrest during the day of action.

Days ago, Montgomery County Police reminded the public of the county and state laws surrounding protest and assembly in the midst of frequent protests outside the homes of the justices.

However, although the laws have been emphasized by police, the department stated that they will continue to allow peaceful protests near the homes of justices, according to County Executive Marc Elrich.