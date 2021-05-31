Fort Jackson holds Memorial Day service to honor the fallen

People came together at Centennial Park to pay their respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting this country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson held a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony on Monday to honor the fallen.

People came together at Centennial Park to pay their respects to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting this country. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was held with a small gathering by invitation only.

Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr. says this day is very important to Fort Jackson.

"Memorial Day is always special, especially to all of us in uniform because of those that we lost, either brother, sister or somebody that we've served with that's been very close to us," said Brigadier Beagle Jr. "Given two decades of war, you always think about them daily and for one specific day where you can focus everybody and channel all that energy to think about all those that we've lost with throughout our history."

William Campbell served in the Korean War. He came to Monday's ceremony to pay his respects.