Procession route for fallen Everett Officer Dan Rocha announced

EVERETT, Wash. — The procession route for fallen Everet police Officer Dan Rocha has been set, and the community is invited to line part of the route to show their support.

Rocha's memorial service is scheduled for Monday, April 4 at the Angel of the Winds Arena, located at 2000 Hewitt Ave in Everett. The service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The procession will take place earlier in the day, starting at approximately 11 a.m.

The community is invited to line the route along Southeast Everett Mall Way and Rucker Avenue.

The route will proceed as follows:

The route will begin at 1302 SE Everett Mall Way shortly after 11 a.m. and travel westbound on SE Everett Mall Way to Evergreen Way

The procession will then turn right, traveling northbound on Evergreen Way which turns into Rucker Avenue. The procession will remain on that road until they reach the downtown area.

Once the procession arrives at the downtown area, various sections will break off into different downtown streets, heading to Angel of the Winds Arena.

Some road closures around the arena will begin on Sunday, April 3 at 10 p.m., with more roads closing on Monday, April 4.

Starting Sunday night, Wall Street will be closed between Oakes Avenue and Broadway. Lombard Avenue will be closed between Pacific Avenue and Wall Street.

On Monday starting at 8 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Wall Street closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Wall Street closed between Broadway Avenue and McDougall Avenue

Hewitt Avenue closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Rockefeller Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

Oakes Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

2700 block of Oakes Avenue closed

2800 block of Lombard Avenue closed

The procession is expected to significantly impact traffic between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Rocha, 41, was shot and killed by a suspect on March 25. He served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade.

The memorial service is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena, located at 2000 Hewitt Avenue in Everett, on April 4. The Everett Police Department said more information would be released as it becomes available.

The last time an Everett officer died in the line of duty was on July 15, 1999, according to Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman.

"I ask that you keep Officer Rocha’s family and the men and women of the Everett Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this horrible tragedy," Templeman said in a statement. "Officer Rocha will be missed but not forgotten."