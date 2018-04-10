Florence, SC (WLTX) - Plans have been released for a memorial service for the South Carolina police officer killed in the line of duty in Florence County.

Florence City Officials says the tribute for Sgt. Terrence Carraway will begin with a viewing on Monday, October 8 at the Florence Center. The viewing is set to go between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Then at noon, a memorial service will take place.

The Florence Center is the largest seating venue in the city, and is located at 3300 West Radio Drive. Plans for the actual funeral service have not been finalized.

Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was shot and killed while assisting at a scene in the Vintage Place subdivision. Florence County Sheriff's deputies were serving a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home. A different man, who the Associated Press reports is a 74-year-old , then opened fire.

In all, four Florence police officers and three Florence County deputies were shot. Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said Thursday that two of his officers had been released from the hospital, while another was in serious condition. He did not have an updated on the wounded Florence County officers.

Heidler called Carraway "my brother." They had served together three decades. He said of Carraway was "the epitome of a community police officer."

