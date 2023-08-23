Chapin High School announces memorial service for football player Tre Ruff

The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Cecil Woolbright Field at Chapin High School.

CHAPIN, S.C. — A Celebration of Life service has been announced for Chapin High School student Tre Ruff.

"Please join us for a memorial service to honor a right light in all of our lives," the announcement reads.

The 17-year-old Fabian Douglas "Tre" Ruff III from Little Mountain was pronounced dead at his home on Tuesday morning, according to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece. No cause of death has been released.

The Eagle family is heartbroken over the loss of senior football player, Tre Ruff. Tre is known for his kind heart,... Posted by Chapin High School on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

"The Eagle family is heartbroken over the loss of senior football player, Tre Ruff. Tre is known for his kind heart, bright smile, and huge bear hugs," Chapin High School wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. "Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle You will forever be in our hearts, Tre."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.