ORANGEBURG, S.C. — They were taken into custody during a drug arrest Tuesday, but now two suspects are facing additional charges for a December home burglary.

A door wide open and about $10,000 worth of items missing. That's one homeowner found at their home off Carver School Road in Cope one day. Some of those items included electronics, personal items, TVs, Christmas presents, a camera, handgun and Yamaha four-wheeler.

Two men have been charged in connection to the burglary: Marquise Berry, 23, and Trey Gadson, 22.

Orangeburg County deputies came across the suspects while serving a warrant in Roosevelt Garden Tuesday. They were among five other suspects found with drugs and several weapons. During the arrest, Berry reportedly pulled a handgun on deputies.

Related: Drugs, loaded AR-15 found during arrest in Orangeburg, deputies say

Both suspects have been charged in each case, those charges include:

first-degree burglary

third-degree burglary

grand larceny

malicious injury to real property

possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

criminal conspiracy

possession with intent to distribute “Molly"

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Bond was denied for first-degree burglary and drug charges, but a cash or surety bond was granted for the remaining charges.