170 children in Orangeburg gifted with bikes for the holidays

These bicycles were given to children in 16 elementary schools and 9 middle schools throughout the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-based non profit Men of Hope is making sure no child feels left behind this holiday season. In its second annual bike distribution, the organization gave away 170 bikes to children throughout the county.

“I’m allowing the children to see that we are there for them and there’s a great need for that and the more we do that, the better off the children are going to be and there’s a big great need here in Orangeburg County," said Unity Fellowship Community Church deacon Woodrow Morgan.

Men of Hope was founded seven years ago. It works with school guidance counselors in the Orangeburg County School District and the Department of Social Services to identify local youth that have a need. These bicycles were given to children in 16 elementary schools and 9 middle schools throughout the district.

Related Articles Orangeburg kids getting bikes under the Christmas tree this year

The bicycles were donated from Walmart locations in Orangeburg and Columbia. The organization is supported through funding from local businesses, churches, and other civic organizations.

Related Articles Kids gifted refurbished bikes by Orangeburg police

"It's been a total community effort to allow us to generate the funds that we can give back to the community during a special time of the year," said Men of Hope member Samuel Farlow.

In previous years, 100 girls and boys were taken Christmas shopping. That's something they plan to do again next year in collaboration with local law enforcement including the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and the City of Orangeburg.